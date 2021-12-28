LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Neighbors are calling for change after an overnight shooting in Cypress Grove Apartments in Lauderhill.

Police are investigating after a woman was found shot multiple times.

Authorities said they responded to the scene at Cypress Grove Apartments near Northwest 37th Avenue and 18th Terrace, at around 2:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Those who called 911 told officers there was some sort of crash in the parking lot.

When officers arrived they found a woman inside a car shot multiple times.

She was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, although she did not survive.

“I couldn’t go to work because my whole axel is messed up,” said Stanley.

Daybreak revealed the debris and damage to several cars, like Stanley’s.

Who, like many at Cypress Grove, are tired of what’s described as an ongoing problem.

Stanley, whose vehicle was hit in the crash, said the complex needs better security.

“If we had security and somebody get in the gate, they would know what’s going on, have control of what is going on,” he said. “You can just drive into the gate without nobody asking you questions. It’s not safe. It’s not a safe environment for us to be here.”

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting death, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

