Neighborhood Crime Watch holds walk after father killed, toddler injured in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Local neighborhood Crime Watch groups have gathered in Miami Gardens for a community walk in hopes of getting justice for a father and his toddler victimized by gun violence.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 27-year-old Darin Williams Jr. and his child Darin Williams III were shot along Northwest 187th Street and 23rd Avenue on Monday, just before 9 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews airlifted both Williams and his 1-year-old son to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Williams did not survive.

The toddler remains in the hospital just a month shy of his second birthday.

Police said Williams was holding his young son and used his body to block the bullets.

Concerned residents, community leaders and police have now come together to get justice for Williams and his son, Thursday afternoon.

Members from the Crestview/Rolling Oaks Neighborhood Crime Watch, as well as the Scott Lakes Crime Watch have taken to the streets of Miami Gardens to pass out flyers.

Their hope is that someone will come forward to help catch the shooter.

“We’re here because we care about our residents, and we’re tired of this senseless violence that’s taken place,” said Rodney Harris, Miami Gardens councilman. “We want to show that we’re not going to stand for it here in Miami Gardens, whether it’s here in the Crestview area or whether it’s here in the Rolling Oaks area, or whether it’s anywhere else in Miami Gardens. We’re not going to stand for these senseless shootings to continue.”

There is now a $13,000 reward being offered for any information that can help lead to an arrest in this case.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.