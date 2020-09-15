Neighbor remembers man killed in Miramar shooting, carjacking

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A neighbor who knew the man shot and killed during a shooting in Miramar described him as a person who was always willing to help others.

Norma Kendall, the victim’s neighbor, said 39-year-old Nelson Vega was an exceptionally nice young man.

“It’s very hurtful to know what happened to him, and I pray that justice prevails,” she said. “[He was] so kind, so helpful, so respectful.”

Kendall and the owner of J.P. Mulligan’s in Pembroke Pines, where Vega worked as a bartender, confirmed Vega was the man shot and killed Sunday night in Miramar.

According to police, a person fired gunshots and stole a Mercedes-Benz sedan. The subject would travel as far as Miami Gardens before ditching the car, and a gun and a loaded magazine were found inside of the vehicle.

Two 16-year-olds face charges connected to the killing.

Multiple people in the Miramar neighborhood where the shooting occurred said they heard gunfire.

“The first three was back-to-back, ‘Pop, pop, pop,’ and then, a few seconds later, ‘Pop,’ and we hear the car peel out,” a witness said.

“It was one and then maybe about 10 seconds later, multiple double shots — ‘Pow, pow’ — right behind each other, so it was about three shots,” a second witness said.

Investigators said Vega was dropping off someone at a home in the area when the shooting happened.

“His mother said to me that he was home, not planning to go out, and he got a call from a young lady — I guess his girlfriend — telling him to let them go out,” Kendall said. “We have to leave things in God’s hands. We never know why, but God do.”

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.