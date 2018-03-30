Neighbor hospitalized after pulling teens from burning mobile home in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A neighbor has been credited with helping save the lives of several teens after their mobile home in Davie caught fire.

According to investigators, the blaze appeared to have started in a shed before spreading to two other homes near the 500 block of Southwest 131st Terrace, Friday.

One side of the home could be seen charred and burned while the paneling on the home behind it had partially melted.

Seventeen-year-old Luis Santiago and his brothers were inside one of the homes at the time. He said a neighbor rushed inside to pull them to safety.

“We were there when the fire started behind the little shed. It caught on fire — I don’t know how,” Santiago said. “He grabbed me when I ran back inside the room that burned down. He grabbed me inside the room and brought me out here because I wasn’t gonna get out. I was trying to get everything from out the room.”

Santiago is thankful that his neighbor stepped in when he did.

“I got to give him thanks for doing all that,” he said.

The neighbor who rushed to the rescue was taken to the hospital for some smoke inhalation. He is expected to be OK.

“From what I understand at this point, [this is] just a minor situation,” said Davie Firefighter Andy Popick

While the home’s residents made it out of the home safely, a pet bird was lost to the fire.

Santiago said his family doesn’t yet know where they will go. However, the American Red Cross is on the scene and is ready to help the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

