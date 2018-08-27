Neighbor fights back after Miami arsonist sets apartment ablaze

MIAMI (WSVN) - An arsonist captured on surveillance video igniting flames inside a Miami apartment was apprehended by a quick-thinking neighbor.

Cameras were rolling as 24-year-old Luis Menendez was running away from the scene of an apartment fire, at around 1 a.m., Monday. But the suspect wouldn’t get far.

Miguel Quintero, who lives in a nearby unit, said he was up early Monday, working, and went outside to take a break when he was approached by Menendez asking for directions.

Quintero thought it was odd, so after he went back inside and sat downstairs for a few minutes, flames erupted outside.

“As soon as I open the curtain, I see a big ball of fire and I hear a big whoosh,” he said. “Everything lit up like a Kiss concert.”

The surveillance video shows the suspect holding a gas can and bending over to pour it.

Quintero said he saw the mat outside his next-door neighbor’s door had been set on fire.

The next bit of surveillance shows him moving the burning mat away and knocking on his neighbor’s door before going after Menendez.

“And at the very last second, I can see his face. He cringes, then bam. I level him,” Quintero said.

But Quintero wasn’t done with the suspect.

“So I drag him all the way back here. I lay him down,” he said. “I want him to see what he did. I show him the door. My neighbor comes out, I say, ‘This is the guy that set the house on fire.'”

Menendez was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, arson and battery.

“I love seeing bad guys like that get caught, and I don’t mind being the one to do it,” Quintero said.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.