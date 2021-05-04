Neighbor beats woman with metal bar at Wilton Manors apartment

(WSVN) - A young woman has been left bloodied and bruised after a neighbor beat her with a metal bar.

Maria Krasnova, 22, was trying to do the right thing by helping her neighbor, but the decision led to him violently beating her and giving her broken bones and deep cuts to her face.

The chaotic encounter happened outside the victim’s home in Wilton Manors near North Andrews Avenue, Saturday.

“Allegedly, he lured the victim to the apartment by asking her to help him move some furniture, and immediately after they finished, that is when he began striking her with a metal rod in the head multiple times,” said Broward County prosecutor Eric Linder.

According to the arrest report and prosecutors, 28-year-old Phillip Siegel attacked Krasnova with what was described as a 30-inch metal bar, delivering blow after blow.

The report goes on to say, “Victim 1 was able to get away and ran to her own apartment down the hall where she was able to communicate to a witness that she was struck several times by the defendant who was armed with what she described as a hammer.”

Krasnova’s boyfriend and another man rushed in to help. The boyfriend found Siegel “combative,” and the report shows Siegel started striking him with his fists over and over again.

The report reads: “Victim 2 sustained a small laceration to his lip. Victim 2 defended himself and struck the defendant.”

7News spoke with Krasnova’s mother who is now on her way to South Florida.

“She’s always friendly and smiling and very good with people,” Galina Krasnova said. “She likes to help people and somebody asked for help and they just tricked her into this situation. This person needs to be in prison.”

At his first court appearance, a judge decided the state had ample evidence.

“All right, Mr. Siegel, the court does find probable cause for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon,” said Judge Tabitha Blackmon.

The judge also ordered Siegel to stay away from both victims.

Property management of the apartment complex said they have never received any major complaints about Siegel in the time he has lived there.

They also went on to say he will not be allowed to live in the complex any longer.

A state prosecutor expressed the fear Maria now has to live with.

“Judge, I have grave concern for the victim’s safety and well-being,” Linder said. “I can advise the court she is still in the hospital as of this morning. She is in fear of Mr. Siegel.”

Siegel’s bond has been set at $16,000, and if he posts bond he’ll be on house arrest.

The state also said Maria may have suffered permanent eye damage after the attack.

She is now out of the hospital but is still dealing with nerve damage in her face and blurry vision.

“Every minute I see Maria with this psychological and physical damage and trauma and I just cannot get rid of this thinking that Maria is in pain,” said Galina.

Maria’s mother said she is thankful her daughter survived the attack and is prepared to get her whatever professional help she may need.

“She will need plastic surgery, she will need a good psychologist,” said Galina. “Going through this trauma, it’s very hard for her to live a normal life.”

