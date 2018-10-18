Need for supplies still strong for Hurricane Michael victims

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The need for supplies to help the victims of Hurricane Michael remains strong as the Panhandle works to rebuild.

Volunteers worked tirelessly at the Feeding South Florida headquarters in Pembroke Park to prepare supplies for the devastated area.

“We have a whole slew of volunteers in three different rooms packing meals, packing cleaning supplies, packing hygiene items,” said Paco Velez of Feeding South Florida.

Among other ways South Floridians are helping are local task forces that have been helping those in need in the area since the storm hit. A second wave is also making its way up north.

“Some of these folks in the community have lost everything,” one firefighter said. “They’ve lost their homes, their belongings, even their way of transportation, so they can’t even go out and get some of these basic supplies.”

WSVN has also pitched in, donating $50,000 to Feeding South Florida.

“Volunteers come from the community that want to be involved, want to dig in, want to get their hands dirty, and it would really help our neighbors up in the Panhandle,” Velez said.

“We wanted to do something. We were really concerned about the people in the north of Florida,” said one volunteer.

The families affected will need continuing help. For more information on what you can do, click here.

