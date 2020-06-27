Nearly 9,600 new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH Saturday

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida set another record of reported COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day with nearly 9,600 new infections reported.

The Florida Department of Health reported 132,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday morning, an increase of 9,585 from Friday’s update.

There are now more than 132,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in the Sunshine State, with 3,390 deaths.

Miami-Dade County reported more than 1,300 new infections for a total of 31,562, and Broward County reported 726 new cases for a total of 14,046.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 12,928, and two new cases were reported in Monroe County for a total of 204.

Health officials also reported 14,136 hospital admissions statewide.

7News cameras captured officials passing out masks in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, in ZIP codes 33125 and 33126. Those areas are seeing a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez expressed his concerns about the current surge, as well as the growing number of young people who are testing positive for the virus.

“We have seen a dramatic rise in the age range of 18 to 34,” he said.

On Friday, in an effort to stem the spread of the virus, Gimenez announced the closure of all county beaches and parks during the Fourth of July weekend, July 3-7. Gatherings and parades of more than 50 people are also prohibited.

For residents planning on seeing fireworks, they must be viewed from inside homes or a parked vehicle.

The order could be extended past July 7.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

