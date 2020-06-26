Nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 122,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,366 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 122,960 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,942 from Thursday’s update.

The new cases equal the largest single-day increase in Florida at this point in the pandemic.

There are now 30,196 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 13,320 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 12,498 and 202 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 13,987 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

