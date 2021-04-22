Nearly $7K worth of fishing equipment stolen from boat outside Arkys Live Bait & Tackle in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A bait and tackle burglary was caught on camera.

Nearly $7,000 worth of fishing equipment was stolen outside Arkys Live Bait & Tackle, located along Northeast 79th Street and Seventh Avenue in Miami.

At around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, surveillance cameras captured a man pulling his vehicle behind a parked boat and taking the equipment out from the vessel.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

