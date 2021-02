MIAMI (WSVN) - A patriotic display has been lit up in downtown Miami for President’s Day.

A 693-foot flag is being displayed on the new, $600 million Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower, Monday.

Engineers used more than 14,300 individual LED lights in more than 10,000 panes of high-impact resistant glass to create the image.

The flag will be up until midnight.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.