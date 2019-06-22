Nearly 50K animal antiques up for grabs at Davie estate sale

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tens of thousands of unique animal figurines are up for grabs at the estate of a Davie woman who collected the antiques for years before she passed away.

The woman’s neighborhood is quiet, but ever since this weekend’s estate sale was announced, residents have been buzzing about the vast collection.

Dozens of shoppers showed up at the seemingly modest property, located along the 1600 block of Northwest 12th Avenue, to take a closer look, Saturday.

“Nothing is as lovable as a piggy,” said a woman.

Close to 50,000 knickknacks and figurines, once their owner’s prized possessions, are jammed inside the 1,600-square-foot home.

“Where the heck did she put it? I would have loved to see how she decorated the house before they got here,” said shopper Heather Finney.

The owner, who died in May, loved animals and collected figurines of pigs, dogs and other critters over the years.

“I don’t know how long it took her, but I’d say a lifetime,” said Holly Latch, the estate sale planner.

This lifetime collection is now being split up and being off to new home — and all for a good cause. The proceeds of this estate sale will go to various animal rescue groups.

“It’s a double whammy. You’re donating to animal rescue and you’re getting something of this lady’s memory,” said Finney.

The sale continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

