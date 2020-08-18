Nearly 4K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 579,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 9,758 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 579,932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,838 from Monday’s update.

There are now 146,990 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 67,193 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 39,460, and 1,650 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 34,695 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

