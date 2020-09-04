Nearly 3,200 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 640,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 11,750 deaths.

As of 12 p.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 640,211 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,198 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 100 deaths.

There are now 160,469 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 72,880 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 42,762, and 1,754 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 39,667 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

