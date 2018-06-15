Nearly $2K in jewelry, electronics stolen from Allapattah home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family is reeling after, they said, a man ransacked their home on Memorial Day and took off with nearly $2,000 in valuables.

One of the residents of the home, located near Northwest 34th Street and 23rd Avenue in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, said she was horrified to see the surveillance footage of the May 28 break-in.

“Horrific. It was just — we couldn’t even believe it, like, somebody’s in your house,” said the 20-year-old woman, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

Now she’s hoping someone will recognize the subject caught on video who, City of Miami Police said, was the person responsible for the brazen burglary.

“He just literally went through the back door like it was nothing and just started opening the door and came in like it was his own house,” said the woman.

The resident, who shares the home with her older sister and five small children ages 4 to 11, said they were all at the mall when the perpetrator pulled up on a bicycle at around 4 p.m.

Home security cameras recorded as he went around the back and was able to enter the residence.

“The guy literally just broke in and came into the house like he knew the house,” said the woman.

Police said he was able to get away with $1,100 worth of jewelry and more than $860 worth of electronics.

Among the stolen items was the children’s PlayStation 4 console.

“They started saying, ‘Where’s my PS4? Where’s my PS4?,'” said the woman.

To make matters worse, the woman said, the criminal used one of the children’s backpacks to carry the stolen valuables.

“They couldn’t even sleep. They were terrified,” she said. “They thought the guy was going to come in again, and so they couldn’t sleep. So, yeah, it was pretty hard on them.”

The resident said she and her family had lived at the house for years without any problems.

Now police need the public’s help in catching this burglar before he strikes again.

While detectives try to track him down, this family is relieved it wasn’t worse.

“Stuff is replaceable. Thankfully nobody was hurt, nobody was here, and that’s what we’re thankful for,” said the woman.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

