OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard honored thousands of veterans and volunteers for their service at a local luncheon.

The event, called Meals with Memories, was held at the USCG station in Opa-locka.

Nearly 2,000 veterans and volunteers showed up to be honored for their service and sacrifice.

