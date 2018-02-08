Nearly 20 students suffer heat-related issues during drill at Oakland Park middle school

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Several middle school students needed medical attention during a drill on campus in Oakland Park.

The students were participating in a bomb treat drill at James S. Rickards Middle School when they began to feel ill, around 1 p.m., Thursday.

Reportedly, they stayed out in the sun a little too long, causing their heat-related symptoms.

During the drill, the students evacuated their middle school and walked to nearby Northeast High School. They were there for about an hour.

About 20 students started to complain about feeling fatigue, overly thirsty, tired. One middle schooler reportedly fainted.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene. Fire Rescue treated 20 students and transported eight with minor injuries.

Student Natalie Cia explained what happened during the drill. “We were all outside for like an hour and a half, and everybody started feeling dizzy, and they wouldn’t give us water or anything,” she said. “They started handing out water at the end. I think a girl fainted. It was just really hot, and they wouldn’t let us go back inside.”

Another student said that school officials could have prepped them prior to the drill. “Could have maybe warned the kids so they wouldn’t have worn jeans or something like that,” said student Evan Tempro, “that would have caused them to get hot or heat stroke. Maybe get a water bottle.”

All middle schoolers are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.