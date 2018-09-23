Nearly 20 phones stolen from Boost Mobile store in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach business owner is reeling, hours after a thief smashed his way into his Boost Mobile store and took off with nearly 19 cellphones.

George Mohama was in for a rude awakening, Sunday morning, when he discovered a thief had broken into his store near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 135th Street.

“I’m extremely upset,” he said.

Mohama said the pricey theft took place at around 2:45 a.m. and was over in less than a minute.

The business owner said the thief threw a brick through the front window and made his way to where the merchandise was stored.

A surveillance camera captured the perpetrator as he stopped at a display before sprinting to the back. Another camera shows him putting phone after phone un a bag and running away.

“He took three or four iPhone 6s, two iPhones 6S, two iPhone 8s, a couple of Samsung J7s, four Motorola Es and couple of LG phones,” said Mohama.

The business owner said the burglar stole about $8,000 in merchandise, but there’s not much he will be able to do with those models.

The break-in left Mohama thousands of dollars in debt and with a big mess to clean up.

“It takes a long time for us to recoup from all the phones that were stolen, and the time to get the door fixed,” he said.

Now, as police investigate this cellphone heist, the business owner is hoping clear surveillance video will find this crook and put an end to his crime spree.

“I just want people to understand it’s dumb,” he said. “Don’t risk your freedom for paper weight. Basically, you can’t sell the phones nor take them to a pawn shop. You can’t activate them anywhere else, so don’t do this. It’s dumb.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

