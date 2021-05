KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly two dozen Cuban migrants were stopped at sea.

The men and women were found south of Key West.

Some in the group were on personal watercrafts while the others were on a small boat.

All of the migrants were repatriated.

