Nearly 1,400 FHP troopers work 12-hour shifts to help during Dorian

(WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working long shifts to keep roads safe as Hurricane Dorian moves along Florida’s east coast.

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and Florida Highway Patrol officials took to Twitter on Tuesday to show how approximately 1,400 troopers are doing their part to help those who may need their help.

Approx 1,400 FHP Troopers are working 12 hour shifts along Florida’s east coast to keep roads safe and help prepare for the impacts of Hurricane #Dorian. Thank you to the Bravo shift, for keeping the watch throughout the night. #FHP #HurricaneDorian #Dorian2019 @FLSERT pic.twitter.com/0kFwkddLVk — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) September 3, 2019

As of 12 p.m., Tuesday, Dorian is moving at 2 miles per hour as a Category 2 hurricane.

