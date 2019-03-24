NE Miami-Dade woman wants crocodile that crawled into backyard removed

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Northeast Miami-Dade woman said she woke up to a scary and scaly sight in her backyard, and she discovered that removing the unwelcome visitor will be more complicated than she had anticipated.

Patricia Jesurum said she was walking her daughter’s dog on Sunday when she made an unexpected discovery in her lakeside property near Northeast 25th Court and 214th Street.

“I just saw something there, and I couldn’t figure out what it was,” she said.

But it didn’t take long for the startled resident to realize she was staring at a crocodile.

Jesurum quickly called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove the large reptile.

Unfortunately, she was told it will likely be some time before trappers show up at her home.

“They were kind enough that there’s other incidents involved. Now I have to wait 45 days for them to come to pick up a crocodile when there could be danger involved during that 45-day period?” she said. “No, that’s very nerve-racking.”

Jesurum said this isn’t the first time seeing a crocodile behind her home. She actually spotted another one nearly two years ago.

Jesurum, who has lived in Aventura for nearly two decades, said that even though these encounters are rare, they’re still scary.

The homeowner said she hopes something will be done soon, since there are several children and families with small dogs living in her neighborhood.

“I would like for them, for the Wildlife [Commission] or whoever can come here and get that alligator out of our lake,” she said. “It’s a property by where children — and I’m scared. I’m even looking back there because I’m afraid that thing is going to jump. I want to get it out.”

Jesurum said FWC officials told her they can’t remove the crocodile from the lake because it is in the animal’s natural habitat.

