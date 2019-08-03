NE Miami-Dade synagogue where man was shot holds service honoring victim

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A synagogue in Northeast Miami-Dade held a special Saturday service nearly a week after, police said, a member was shot near the entrance.

It was a large turnout at the Young Israel of Greater Miami Temple to take part in the kiddush, a special prayer service held to give thanks for the survivor’s well-being.

This was the second Sabbath since, police said, 68-year-old Warren Lipschutz was shot as he approached the synagogue, located on the corner of Northeast 10th Avenue and 171st Street, just after 6:30 p.m., last Sunday.

Investigators said the gunman stopped outside the house of worship, opened fire and took off in a black Chevrolet Impala.

Police said the subject is a man between 20 and 25 years old with a slim build. They consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Officials said the getaway vehicle is a 2006 to 2013 Impala with dark tinted windows.

The Young Israel of Greater Miami Temple has set up a GoFundMe for Lipschutz. If you would like to donate, click here.

If you have any information on the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

