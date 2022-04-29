NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police responded to a shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade after a man noticed a vehicle was being burglarized.

A burglar was shot outside of a warehouse on 20056 N.E. 15th Court, just before 5 a.m., Friday.

7Skyforce captured footage of the scene overhead as investigators looked into the scene.

A supervisor who works at the warehouse said the man who shot the thief is an employee.

There was a confrontation where the burglar approached the employee with a jigsaw. That was the moment the employee shot the thief.

“Somebody tried to burglarize our vehicles, our offices. One of our employees apprehended him,” said the supervisor, “He was chased with a jigsaw. They had a confrontation and he was shot. He fleed the scene. They can’t find the guy.”

The victim of the burglary was searched and momentarily detained.

Police noticed a trail of blood, but are still looking for the thief.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox