NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police responded to a shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade after a man noticed a vehicle was being burglarized.

A burglar was shot outside of a warehouse on 20056 N.E. 15th Court, just before 5 a.m., Friday.

7Skyforce captured footage of the scene overhead as investigators looked into the scene.

A supervisor who works at the warehouse said the man who shot the thief is an employee.

There was a confrontation where the burglar approached the employee with a jigsaw. That was the moment the employee shot the thief.

“Somebody tried to burglarize our vehicles, our offices. One of our employees apprehended him,” said the supervisor, “He was chased with a jigsaw. They had a confrontation and he was shot. He fleed the scene. They can’t find the guy.”

The victim of the burglary was searched and momentarily detained.

Police noticed a trail of blood, but are still looking for the thief.

