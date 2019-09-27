NE Miami-Dade school administrator placed on leave after alleged racist remark

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northeast Miami-Dade private school administrator has been placed on leave after making an alleged racist remark.

In a letter sent to parents, Miami Country Day’s head of school said the incident happened on Sept. 19 during lunch.

School officials said Miami Country Day Upper School Director Dana Vignale will not be on campus for the rest of the week.

According to the Miami Herald, Vignale made an alleged racist remark while trying to maintain order. A 7News source said she told students in line that “they were acting like they were at a public school in Liberty City.”

When asked if she was concerned, Ruth Abeckjerr, a parent, said, “No, it’s not representative of who we are. We have an amazing school, an amazing community. We’re like a family, and it’s a mistake.”

The alleged comments caused the school’s administrators to place Vignale on administrative leave.

In the letter, the head of school reassured parents they are taking steps to promote inclusion and diversity.

“I humbly ask for your understanding and your patience as we work through this process. My decision will be aligned with our mission and will be what is in the best interest of our students and our school.”

The head of school also said that parents will be notified once a decision regarding Vignale has been made.

