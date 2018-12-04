NE Miami-Dade GameStop robber steals $800 worth in consoles, games

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video recorded a man as he raided a Northeast Miami-Dade GameStop.

The video, which was released on Tuesday, showed the man as he grabbed several consoles and video games from the shelves of the store located along Northeast 14th Avenue and 163rd Street on Oct. 13.

According to Miami-Dade Police, it all started with the subject trying to purchase two game consoles. He tried to use a credit card, but when the transaction did not go through, he began to yell profanities and confronted the employee behind the counter.

The subject, officials said, implied that he was armed, scaring the employee.

He fled the store with three game consoles, several video games and other items. It was all worth about $800.

The employee was not hurt in this case.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

