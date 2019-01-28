NE 79th Street westbound shut down after car hits tree near causeway

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has hit a palm tree in Northeast Miami-Dade near the 79th Street Causeway, causing a traffic nightmare in the area for the second time, Monday.

Just before 10 p.m., City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene of a crash near Northeast 10th Avenue in Miami.

Police said the impact knocked down the palm tree, blocking the westbound lanes of Northeast 79th Street.

Fire rescue said no one has been transported to area hospitals.

Officials advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.