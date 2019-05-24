NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen donates new computer room to Citrus Grove Middle

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida school received a generous donation from NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen.

Allen’s Ray of Hope Foundation unveiled a brand-new computer lab for students at Citrus Grove Middle School in Miami, Friday.

The former Miami Heat star made an appearance during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, alongside Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and other educators.

“Just to be able to be here and give kids education and give them opportunities to better education,” said Allen. “Education to me is the centerpiece of every field that we have in our society. If we teach our kids better, then they grow up with better opportunities, better ideas, better philosophies.”

This is the fifth school the nonprofit organization has donated a computer lab to in Miami.

