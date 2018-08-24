Two northbound lanes shut down on Turnpike near NW 41st St. in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash has shut down two of the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Doral.

Emergency vehicles responded to the scene of a crash near the Northwest 41st Street exit in Doral, just before 5 p.m., Friday.

A rescue chopper landed on the highway to airlift one patient, causing both directions of the Turnpike to briefly shut down. All southbound lanes have since reopened, while two of the northbound lanes are now getting by.

There are heavy delays in the area. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

