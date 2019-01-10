NB lanes reopen after broken glass cleaned up on Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - All northbound lanes have reopened on the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs after broken glass prompted authorities to temporarily shut down the highway for hours.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Road Rangers diverted northbound traffic at the Sample Road exit, just after 4 p.m., Thursday.

According to investigators, the glass was the result of a three-car crash involving a vehicle that was carrying glass. The vehicles collided on Mile Marker 12.5, just north of Sample Road.

No one was hurt.

Just after 4:30 p.m., cameras captured the vehicle that was carrying the glass on the back of a flatbed truck.

After a few hours, officials cleared the scene and reopened the northbound lanes.

