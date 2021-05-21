NB lanes of I-95 in Central Florida shut down due to brushfire

FELLSMERE, Fla. (WSVN) – A brushfire is causing traffic delays on Interstate 95 in Indian River County.
On Friday, the Florida Forest Service said the fire has burned roughly 200 acres.
Traffic cameras along I-95 just north of County Road 512 captured thick gray smoke at noon.
The northbound lanes of I-95 near Fellsmere will be shut down due to the fire.
Fellsmere Police were seen dropping buckets of water on the raging flames.
The fire is expected to keep growing due to weather conditions in the area.
A BRUSH FIRE WARNING is in effect from 8 A.M. this morning through 2 A.M. Saturday for Interior Miami-Dade. A BRUSH FIRE WATCH goes into effect from 2 A.M. Saturday through 8 P.M Saturday for the same area. Avoid outdoor burning during this time. #7weather pic.twitter.com/Rj7cMpkdSj
— Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 21, 2021
