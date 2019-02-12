NB Florida Turnpike reopens after fiery tractor-trailer crash at Commercial Blvd.

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have reopened the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at Commercial Boulevard hours after a tractor-trailer overturned and caught fire in Lauderhill.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze, just before 8 a.m., Tuesday.

Congestion was also reported along the southbound lanes.

As of 10:20 a.m., the right shoulder was the only area of the roadway blocked.

