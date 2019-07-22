Navy destroyer docks at Port Everglades ahead of weekend commissioning

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the U.S. Navy’s newest destroyers has docked at Port Everglades ahead of the ship’s commissioning this weekend.

The U.S.S. Paul Ignatius docked at the port, Monday morning, and will be commissioned on Saturday.

The destroyer is able to conduct anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare.

It’s the first ship to be named after the man who served as U.S. Secretary of the Navy under President Lyndon B. Johnson from 1967 to 1969.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.