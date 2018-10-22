Nature-themed resort will be built at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World says it’s going to build a new nature-themed resort.

The Florida-based theme park resort announced that the as-yet-unnamed resort will open in 2022. It will have 900 hotel rooms as well as villas for Disney’s timeshare program.

The new project joins three other resort construction projects underway at Disney World, and will be built on the site of the former River Country water park, which has sat dormant since it closed in 2001. The new resort will be located on Bay Lake, between Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.

The 27,000-acre tourist destination already has 36 resorts on its property, as well as four theme parks.