Natural gas leak repaired in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have successfully repaired a natural gas leak that temporarily caused road closures in Pompano Beach.

Officials said a construction crew struck a three-inch gas line along the 1200 block of South Ocean Boulevard, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Workers eventually located the source of the leak and capped it.

Motorists were temporarily advised to avoid Highway A1A in the area south of Atlantic Boulevard.

All lanes of the A1A near Southeast 12th Street were previously shut down but have since been reopened.

No injuries have been reported.

