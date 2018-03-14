Nationwide student walkout planned on 1 month anniversary of Stoneman Douglas shooting

More than 3,000 schools across the country are planning to take part in what’s being called ‘Walkout Wednesday.’

Students across the nation will walkout of their classrooms Wednesday morning and remain out for 17 minutes – a minute for each victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Valentine’s Day shooting.

In Broward County, students at Coral Springs High School are getting ready to make a national statement.

“Anyway we can give this more attentions is something good,” said student Tyler Odum, “because this is something that can’t be forgotten. We have to keep putting it out.”

7News spoke with multiple students who said they are doing this to memorialize the 17 people who were killed one month ago today and to call for new gun safety legislation.

“It’s not fair that we should have to suffer for the causes of the adults, of their generation,” said Kevin Jones, a student at Coral Springs High. “So me and my friends are gonna march to tell them that we need a change here and now.”

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie sent a letter home to parents about the planned walkout, that read in part “We are proud of our students’ focus and determination to turn their grief and outrage into action, as they dedicate themselves to effecting positive change in this country.”

Miami-Dade County’s Superintendent Alberto Carvalho also sent a letter home, explaining that the students will be allowed “to peacefully protest in compliance with school board policy 2240.”

The walkout is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m.

While many schools are supporting the walkout, several school districts across the country are discouraging it. One district in Texas told their students that participation in the walkout would get them a three-day suspension.

