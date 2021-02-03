National Weather Service warns of falling iguanas as overnight temps drop into 40s

A file image of an iguana in South Florida.

(WSVN) - In true Florida fashion, it could be raining reptiles overnight.

As temperatures tumble again tonight so will the iguanas.

Feb 2 – Well it’s that time again. It’s cold enough for us to forecast falling Iguanas here in South Florida. Look out tonight and again on Wednesday night. Temps will be in the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx pic.twitter.com/PeVRsHnZNm — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 2, 2021

People may see and hear some of the critters falling from the trees.

The National Weather Service said because they are cold-blooded, they slow down or become immobile when temperatures drop into the 40s.

Don’t touch them though, as they will come to life again in the morning sun.

