National Parks Week gives free admission to all parks this Saturday

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you’re looking for an excuse to get out and become one with nature, how does “free admission” sound?

It’s National Park Week, which means visitors can get in for free to any of the country’s national parks on Saturday, April 21st. Admission fees will be waived for all parks.

In South Florida, that means you can visit Everglades National Park, Biscayne National Park in Miami, Dry Tortugas National Park off the Florida Keys, or Big Cypress National Preserve in southwest Florida (just west of Broward), all for free.

To see a list of all national parks in Florida you can visit for free, visit FindYourPark.com.

