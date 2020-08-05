National Nurses United to gather in Miami to protest against response to coronavirus

MIAMI (WSVN) - Frontline workers who are fed up with the response to the pandemic are now making their voices heard.

Thousands of nurses are participating in a National Day of Action, Wednesday morning.

People will be seeing gatherings all across the United States as part of the movement.

Registered nurses who are members of National Nurses United have planned more than 200 of these gatherings in cities across the country, including Miami.

In Miami, the event will be held at the Miami Veteran’s Administration Healthcare System located at 1201 N.W. 16th St.

Organizers said the event is about calling hospital employers to do the right thing, which includes providing necessary personal protective equipment as well as a safe number of patients to work with at one time.

They are also calling on Congress to extend economic benefits for those who are struggling.

In addition, Miami nurses said they want hospital management to involve them in their plans to handle the coronavirus.

They would like to see immediate testing and contact tracing for people who have been exposed and those who have tested positive.

