(WSVN) - Miami-Dade police and fire rescue hosted a National Night Out event for the community.

Residents of Miami-Dade got a chance to meet and interact with their local law enforcement officers and rescue team at Tropical Park, Tuesday.

Plantation police also hosted a similar event for Broward county residents.

Their National Night Out was hosted at Plantation Central Park.

Both gatherings were part of a county-wide campaign to bring officers and neighbors together.

The goal was to create safer neighborhoods and improve relationships between police and local communities.

