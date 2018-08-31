Nasal spray recall expanded, also includes baby oral gels

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (WSVN) — A voluntary recall for nasal spray due to a microbiological contamination has been expanded to include additional nasal sprays as well as baby oral gel products.

The company behind the items, Product Quest Manufacturing, originally recalled CVS brand nasal sprays. However, the FDA said the company is now including several other brands of nasal spray and baby oral gels that were produced at the company’s Florida facility.

The products were recalled due to the finding of pseudomonas aeruginosa, which, with repeated use, could lead to an infection that can be life-threatening for people with weakened immune systems.

Product Quest said to their knowledge, they have not received any reports of anyone suffering from adverse effects from using the items.

The affected products span a number of brands, including CVS, Rhinall, HuMist, Family Dollar and others. Recalled items should either be thrown away or taken back to the store of purchase.

For a full list of affected products, click here.

