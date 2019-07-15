NASA marks 50th anniversary of 1st moon landing with Kennedy Space Center exhibits

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — NASA is marking the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission with out-of-this world exhibits at Kennedy Space Center.

The exhibits bring the milestone back down to Earth, with interactive presentations and replicas of a lunar lander and a space module.

“It was an impossible thing. We made it possible, America. We did it for the world,” said Mark Smith with the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex.

The exhibit comes amid other announcements to celebrate the first lunar landing that took place July 26, 1969.

In his Fourth of July address, President Donald Trump outlined plans for an even bigger space mission.

“I want you to know that we are going to be back on the moon very soon, and someday soon, we will plant the American flag on Mars,” he said.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said NASA is already laying out the groundwork.

“Mars is that generational achievement that will inspire all of America,” he said.

While the country pauses to celebrate the moon landing, rocket scientists and astronauts are taking all they’ve learned since Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong walked on the moon and pushing it to the next level of ultimately reaching the red planet.

On this mission, NASA officials said, women will be allowed to go along for the ride.

“We’re going back to the moon sustainably, with a very diverse, highly qualified astronaut corps that includes women,” said Bridenstine.

As for the Kennedy Space Center exhibits, NASA officials said they’re designed to inspire the next generation.

“As great as our last 50 years have been, I believe that our next 50 years are going to be even more phenomenal,” said a NASA official.

There are 12 trees planted at Cape Canaveral that were grown from seeds that orbited the moon.

For more information about anniversary events at Kennedy Space Center, click here.

