Nanny accused of breaking 4-month-old newborn’s arm, fracturing skull

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A nanny has been arrested after she was accused of breaking a newborn baby’s arm and fracturing their skull

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 29-year-old Caitlin Eaddie and charged her with aggravated child abuse.

According to an arrest report, the infant’s parents hired Eaddie through Care.com to babysit.

Detectives said on Jan. 31, Eaddie texted the child’s father to let him know the infant had woken up screaming in pain and that his arm was twisted back. Eaddie added that the infant’s arm was flimsy and she believed it may be numb.

The boy’s parents later took him to the hospital, where doctors determined the child had a broken arm and a fractured skull. Doctors also determined the injuries did did not match up with Eaddie’s explanation.

Eaddie eventually met with detectives on March 4 where they interviewed her. She said she was hired by the family in November to be a nanny.

After the interview, officials determined there was enough evidence to arrest Eaddie and charge her.

She faced a judge Thursday morning where her bond was set at $15,000. She has also been ordered to stay away from minors.

