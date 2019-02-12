Naked man causes disturbance at Oakland Park Walgreens

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man caused a disturbance at an Oakland Park Walgreens after running into the store in just his underwear.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended the man at the Walgreens near North Andrews Avenue and East Oakland Park Boulevard, Tuesday.

“This guy just came running into the store in just his underwear and shouting, ‘Don’t kill me! Don’t shoot me! I don’t want to die!'” said witness Donette Thompson.

Cellphone video footage showed a clerk pulling down the shutter at the pharmacy counter after asking if anyone at the store had a gun.

Investigators said the man, now fully unclothed, then jumped over the counter.

Confused employees tried to calm the man down as he paced through the pharmacy area.

“He kept saying he don’t want to die. ‘Don’t kill me! Don’t shoot me!’ He was in there stripping and rolling, just carrying on,” said Thompson. “I’m just happy that the cops are here. I feel safe. They’re doing an excellent job.”

The employees remained inside the closed pharmacy until deputies arrived. Witnesses said the man told them he was being chased. At one point he threw himself on the floor.

No injuries were reported.

The man was Baker Acted to receive a psychiatric evaluation.

