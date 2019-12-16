Naked Hallandale Beach man arrested after condo balcony fall, police chase

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an unusual arrest of a naked man who, they said, was apparently thrown off a second-balcony of a Hallandale Beach condominium and led officers on a chase in a stolen car.

According to neighbors living at the apartment building, the man, later identified as 28-year-old Walter Martin, was apparently thrown out of the building without clothes on during a party gone awry.

Cellphone video captured the bizarre and odd moments that led up to a police-involved shooting Monday morning.

“Something went wrong there, guys,” said a witness. “Something went wrong.”

Neighbors at the condo building woke up to a man in the buff running and yelling around their parking lot.

“Our gentleman fighting on the balcony, and someone beat him and threw him off the balcony naked,” the witness said. “The gentleman ran through the building area here, and he got on the back of the car running down south to Golden [Beach], and eventually that’s where everything happened.”

This bizarre incident ended with Martin in cuffs and the car police say he stole became the center of a crime scene, shutting down traffic along A1A.

Surveillance video shows Martin walking around with no clothes on and then jumping onto the trunk of that car. According to police, he eventually got off at a nearby condo, stole a car and then led officers on a short chase down A1A until the median near 193rd Street in Golden Beach.

“Where officers attempted to perform a traffic stop. One of the officers was struck by the suspect in this stolen vehicle,” Hallandale Police Officer R. Dabney-Donovan said. “Our officer was forced to fire multiple shots, and the suspect, who was unharmed and who was not struck, entered the vehicle and took off again northbound on South Ocean Drive. As he attempted to cross the median, he got stuck and then he exited the vehicle and fled, and was detained shortly after.”

The suspect and two officers were taken to the hospital. All are expected to be OK.

“We’re all upset,” said the witness. “This is a quiet area.”

It is unclear when Martin will be released from the hospital and be sent to jail. He is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

