NAACP stands behind teen with flagged SAT scores

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The NAACP is rallying behind a South Florida teen who is stuck in academic limbo after her SAT scores were flagged for being too high.

Kamilah Campbell, her attorney and the NAACP are threatening to file civil rights lawsuits against the College Board, the organization in charge of the SAT, unless they validate her test scores or release evidence that she cheated.

The Dr. Michael Krop Senior High School senior said she initially took the SAT in March of 2017 without studying to see where she needed to improve and scored a 900.

However, after studying, she retook the test in October and scored a 1230. According to SAT statistics, about 5 percent of students who take the SAT improve that much.

Campbell’s results have since been flagged, preventing her from sending them to potential colleges.

Campbell’s representatives said she is being punished instead of celebrated for her achievement.

“This test is arbitrary, not only in the questions but also whether they’re gonna accept the scores or not, and they’re not going to offer you an explanation,” said Campbell’s attorney, Benjamin Crump. “They’re gonna tell you, ‘You need to come back and prove it to us. You need to take the test again.”

Campbell said the scores have already impacted her application. She was hoping to apply to Florida State University, and her SAT scores for the application were due a few days ago.

Now, her lawyers are giving the College Board 14 days before they act.

