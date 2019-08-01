NAACP demands accountability after noose, toy gorillas found in work area

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The NAACP is demanding answers after a noose with two toy gorillas hanging from it was found in a Transportation Safety Administration work area at Miami International Airport, leading to the suspension of two employees.

NAACP spokesperson Daniella Pierre said she is disgusted by the disturbing find, which garnered national headlines after reports first surfaced in July.

“If I walked through the airport, or any section of the airport, and I would have seen that, I would have been outraged,” she said.

Now the South Florida chapter of the NAACP wants it investigated as a possible hate crime, if necessary.

“They would have to answer as to why TSA, an entity that is supposed to protect and make certain that people are free when they’re moving through the airport, would not have to encounter any bit of this,” said Pierre.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez denounced the offensive trinket.

TSA officials have also condemned the find, calling it “extremely troubled and racially charged.” They confirmed an internal investigation is underway.

“If you knew the history of lynching and how it impacted black people, then we can all understand this is not a prank or can be considered to be taken lightly,” said Pierre.

Two weeks after the noose was first discovered, passengers at MIA on Thursday voiced their disapproval and called for accountability.

“That’s definitely offensive, I’d say,” said traveler Venice Farr. “I think it’s good that they’re taking action to suspend the people who did that.”

“As sad and as disturbing as this is, as shocking as it is, really, it’s such a broad issue that we cannot look at this in isolation,” said Miramar resident Darlene Charles. “We have to look at what’s happening across the board.”

According to reports, when a manager was initially told about the noose and toy gorillas, the employee downplayed the objects and called them a joke.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.