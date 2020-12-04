Mystic Force Foundation, local first responders host Gold Ribbon Parade in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Mystic Force Foundation banded together with police and fire departments across South Florida to host the Gold Ribbon Parade.

Police cruisers, fire rescue departments and community leaders blared sirens and lights and showed off signs through Hollywood to show love and solidarity in the fight against kids fighting cancer.

In 2020, the parade is in honor of a Biscayne Park police officer’s 5-year-old son, who was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.