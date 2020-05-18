Mystery illness infecting children possibly tied to COVID-19 emerges in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Concern is growing at a South Florida children’s hospital over a mystery illness that may be connected to coronavirus.

Two children are in intensive care at Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami after being infected with the unknown ailment.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “This is a parent’s worst nightmare.”

In a New York, a 9-year-old is recovering in an ICU.

Amber Dean, whose son is recovering from the illness, said, “He was just crying out in pain anytime anyone went near his belly.”

In Louisiana, a 12-year-old girl suffered a heart attack.

Juliet Daly said, “It kind of felt like I couldn’t really do anything because I was in a lot of pain.”

The various children’s symptoms are different, but they may all be linked to COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to warn doctors of a dangerous inflammatory syndrome in children that could be tied to the coronavirus.

Symptoms include persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain, and swelling of the hands and feet.

The illness is being called pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, and the number of cases is on the rise.

Dr. Esther Choo, an emergency room physician, said, “I think having kids get this sick, having some of the deadly complications is something as a society we just can’t bare to see.”

While doctors are trying to figure out why children are getting sick, health experts warn we still don’t yet know enough about COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said, “We’ve really got to be very careful, particularly when it comes to children.”

A representative from Holtz Children’s Hospital said the children are showing signs of improvement.

