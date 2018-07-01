SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Riccardo Bonculescu plays the violin. His father Leonardo joins him on the accordion. Together, they hope their music will help make a difference in their family’s lives.

The duo spent hours delighting shoppers outside of the Whole Foods in Kendall, Saturday, as they played for donations.

The performers captured the attention of Gema Saiz.

“When I gave [the boy] the money, the look on his face just really struck me,” she said. “It affected me, and I just felt like I had to do something.”

Touched by the teen’s appreciation, Saiz went back to learn more about the Bonculescus. Originally from Romania, the family came to South Florida from Italy almost a year ago.

As it turns out, the family is on a special mission. Saiz learned that Riccardo’s 8-year-old brother, David, is suffering from a severe eye disorder and, the family said, he will go blind if he doesn’t undergo surgery.

Speaking through a translator, Riccardo said a specialist was what brought them to the Sunshine State.

“The doctor in Italy said he needs to to do the operation here in Miami. We can’t do the surgery because we don’t have Medicaid,” he said.

Unable to afford paying fro the procedure, father and son turned to their musical talents.

“I need a lot of help from God. It is very difficult,” said Leonardo through a translator.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for David’s surgery. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.