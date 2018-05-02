Music teacher arrested for sexual relationship with minor in 2013

MIAMI (WSVN) - A music teacher faced a judge after police said he had a sexual relationship with a teenager at the time.

Thirty-one-year-old James House faced a judge, Wednesday.

According to police, House had a sexual relationship with a girl who was 16 years old at the time.

The relationship reportedly happened in 2013 while House was working as a senior counselor at a University of Miami summer camp.

He’s facing a charge of engaging in a sexual act with a minor.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement that reads in part, “Although this case is not related to his employment with the school district, the charge against this individual [is] serious, reprehensible and considered a disqualifying offense that will result in his termination.”

